SYMSONIA — Arletta Marie Kennedy, 68, of Symsonia passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer.
Ms. Kennedy loved God, her family and UK basketball. She taught math at Heath Middle School from 1974 to 2008 and she never forgot a face of her former students. Teaching was her passion and she dedicated her life to improving the lives of all students and teachers. She held may offices within the KEA and NEA organizations both before and after her retirement.
Ms. Kennedy is survived by her life partner of 40 years, Roger Dale Rives; one sister-in-law, Lisa Behrendt; one niece, Lindsey Hill (Adam) of Marion; one nephew, Brian Behrendt (Leslie) of Berea; and her greatest joys, her great-nieces; Avery, Aubrey, and Rowen Behrendt and great-nephew, Carson Hill. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Blondell Roberts Behrendt; one brother, B.F. Behrendt; and one niece, Allison Behrendt.
A scholarship has been created in her memory and in lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the KEA Retired First District for Arletta Kennedy Scholarship Fund,% Charlotte Benton, 3705 Apperson Rd., Kevil, KY 42053.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
