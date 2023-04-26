METROPOLIS, Ill. — Arlene Wright, 84, of Metropolis, died at 4:25 a.m. Monday morning, April 17, 2023, at Seasons Hospice in Naperville.

She had been employed as an assembler at Simpson Electric in Aurora and she worked at Richardson Electronics in La Fox. She was a member of the Community Christian Church in Metropolis.

