METROPOLIS, Ill. — Arlene Wright, 84, of Metropolis, died at 4:25 a.m. Monday morning, April 17, 2023, at Seasons Hospice in Naperville.
She had been employed as an assembler at Simpson Electric in Aurora and she worked at Richardson Electronics in La Fox. She was a member of the Community Christian Church in Metropolis.
She is survived by daughters, Linda Kendall of Winchester, Tennessee; and Tammy Felton of Yorkville; three grandchildren, Nicole Kendall, Michelle McMahon, and Troy Felton; and seven great grandchildren; twin sister, Marlene Johnson of Bowling Green, Kentucky; other siblings, Richard Etheridge of Schererville, Indiana, George Etheridge of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, Sarah Lee Mrozek of McDonough, Georgia, Sharon Carr of Winchester, Tennessee, and Lisa Greene of Estill Springs, Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rudolph “Rudy” Wright; two sisters and three brothers. Her parents were Auburn T. “Tobe” Etheridge and Ethel Marie (Wieneke) Etheridge.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Mike Hardison will officiate.
Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Pope County.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL. 60093 or online by visiting www.leukemiarf.org.
To share a memory of Arlene or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
