BENTON — Ardyce Jean Ballard, 88, of Benton, formerly of Mayfield, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Stonecreek Health & Rehabilitation of Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith and a retired employee of Lockheed Martin.
Mrs. Ballard is survived by two sons, Dana (Lisa) Ballard of Houston, Texas, and Todd (Debbie) Ballard of Mayfield; one sister, Benicia (Phil) Friese of Bull Shoals, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Anthony (Keyra)
Ballard of Benton, Miranda Ballard of Houston, Texas, Cory Ballard of Mayfield, and Haley Ballard of Mayfield; and one great-grandchild, Clinton Ballard of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Ballard; one brother, Charles Stringfield; and her parents, Al and Bernice Stringfield.
Graveside services for Mrs. Ardyce Jean Ballard will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Trinity Cemetery. Rev. Darrick Holloman will officiate. Interment will follow. There is no visitation scheduled. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
