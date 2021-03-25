MAYFIELD — Ardeth Lee Gilbert, 85, of Mayfield, died at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at her home.
She was a homemaker and a farmer.
She is survived by a son, Donnie Gilbert of Mayfield; a daughter, Nita Gilbert Jackson of Mayfield; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Gilbert; two sons, Bobby Gilbert and Ronnie Gilbert; a sister; and a brother. Her parents were James and Lou Banks Barker.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Trinity Cemetery. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery on Friday at the service time.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
