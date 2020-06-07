CALVERT CITY — April Dossett, 55, of Calvert City, died on Tuesday June 2, 2020, at Baptist Hospital from ALS.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Dossett of Calvert City; a sister, Kim Grzegorski of Oak Forest, Illinois; a brother, Jeffery Powell of Chicago; two sons, Bryan Salyers of Paducah and Kyle Salyers of Benton; and two grandchildren.
Her parents are Peggy Cope and the late Dorcas Powell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in her honor.
