ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. — Maj. Gen. Anthony W. Potts (USA) of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Adored husband of Jennifer Potts; cherished son of Barbara Potts and the late Wayne Potts; loving father of Taylor Potts and Cynthia Potts (Sam Bartlett); brother of Cathy Richard (Joe), Laura Marrs (Shawn) and Travis Potts (Chanin); beloved by loyal pups Sarge and Sam. His love of others, passion for life well lived and infectious laugh will truly be missed by many.
