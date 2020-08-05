HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Anthony V. Dallas Sr., 93, of Hendersonville, and formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Alive Hospice Center.
Tony was a long time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Tony was a graduate of Tilghman High School where he played football and ran track. He received a football scholarship to the University of Kentucky and played football under the late Coach “Bear” Bryant. He was former member of the McCracken County School Board of Education. Tony was instrumental in the establishing of football at Lone Oak High School. Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired 43 year employee of Petter Supply.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Kregor and husband, Michael John of Wheaton, Illinois; one son, Dr. Anthony V. Dallas, Jr and wife, Marguerite of Hendersonville; six grandchildren, John Michael (Beth) Kregor, Jennifer Diane Kregor, Sarah (Robert) Herrington, Nathaniel (Amy) Dallas, Matthew (Katie) Dallas, and Joseph (Brooke) Dallas, 10 great-grandchildren, Callen Herrington, Blakely Herrington, Dallas Herrington, Avery Long, Mason Dallas, William Dallas, Oliver Dallas, Eloise Dallas, Robert Kregor, Hannah Kregor; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his wife, Pat Futrell Dallas; one son, John Robert Dallas; parents, Robert T. Dallas and Lizzie Mae Stetson Dallas; three sisters, Eva Mae Smith, Bertha Walls and Virginia Roberts; two brothers, Raymond Dallas, WWII Casualty and Buddy Dallas.
Private Graveside services will be held with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Sunrise Children’s Services, 10801 Shelbyville Road, P.O Box 36570, Louisville, KY 40233-9909.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
