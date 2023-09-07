SMITHLAND — Anthony “Tony” Thomason, 72, of Smithland, passed away Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Tony was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Tony had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He served in the Kentucky National Guard for 19 years and as the Livingston County fire chief for 19 years. Tony retired from AT&T after 32 years of work, and after retirement, he worked for Lowes in Paducah.
Tony is survived by his wife of 49 years, Yolonda “Yoyo” Thomason; two children, Sarah (Clint Stevens) Hurley and William Thomason; one brother, Mike Thomason; grandchildren, Allison Rose, Jessica (Andrew) Weaver, Robert (Haley) Franklin, Alexandria (Shawn) Bliton, Logan (Hanna) Humphrey, Caleb Humphrey; and honorary grandson Carmen Jansen; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Tony in death are two children, Saundra Rose and Ronald Paul Rose; his parents, Coot and Helen Thomason; two brothers, and his grandmother, Bertha Sherrow.
A memorial service for Tony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Lindsey Funeral Home with Danny Sherrill officiating. Friends may visit the family from noon until service hour.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
