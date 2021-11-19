Anthony “Tony” Leon Williams, 63, passed away at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by the exceptional family he had built. Tony was born in Paducah, Kentucky on June 8, 1958, the third child of G. Leon and Sue Williams. Tony was a lifetime member of Lone Oak Church of Christ.
He was an avid golfer and part of the Silo’s Men’s Club. As a lifelong learner, he loved to read and work crossword puzzles. Although he had worked as an accountant most of his professional life, he proudly graduated from Murray State University in May of 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Business degree. This achievement later in life modeled for his grandkids his strong beliefs in higher education and a determination to work hard to achieve your goals. All these accomplishments and hobbies paled in comparison to his love for the family he had built with his wife of 30 years, Nancy Williams. The two had met and been best friends in high school but began their love story on Jan. 2, 1988, when they ran into each other again. On June 2, 1991, Tony and Nancy Williams became one in the eyes of the Lord and joined their children together in a ceremony attended by their closest friends and family on June 15, 1991, to become Unit 8. Tony’s sarcasm, quick wit, dry sense of humor, and amazing storytelling skills will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Williams; father, G. Leon Williams; and father-in-law, Billy Don Hollowell. Tony or “Pop” as his grandchildren affectionately referred to him is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams; two sons, Shane Williams and Kurt Bell (Libby); six daughters, Casey Wallace (Jason), Michelle Williams, Crissy Courtney (Michial), Kinsey Powers (Jeremy), Sarah McCauley (Matt), Emily Burton; 19 grandchildren, Tia Covert, Alexis Courtney, Krysta Covert, Kaylee Powers, Stone Courtney, Jade Courtney, Sydnee Bell, Nolan Goode, Olyvia Bell, Kendal Powers, Chloe Camp, Ashton Wallace, Drake Wallace, Brylee Bell, Palmer Kay Williams, Easton McCauley, Walker Williams, Collin McCauley, Logan McCauley; one brother, Mike Williams (Mary); one sister, Patti Sanders (Don); his mother-in-law, Annita Hollowell-Deming (John); aunt and uncle, John and Vivian Williams; and aunt and uncle, Martha and Harold Rogers.
Services will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, with Paul Wingfield and Jamey Boone officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Donations can be made in Tony’s memory to a place that holds a special place in the hearts of his amazing family, West Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp, Marion, KY 42064.
