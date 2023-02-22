METROPOLIS, Ill. — Anthony “Tony” Hill, 62, of Metropolis, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Benny Heady officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Brownfield, Illinois.
Tony was a retired cook who was known for the BBQ ribs and chicken. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis and a graduate of Pope County High School. After high school, he studied masonry.
Tony is survived by his son, Miciah Hill; sister, Wendy Ann Freeman; nephews, John Sparks (Sherell) and Scott Sparks (Angle); great nieces, Dorian and Kamille Sparks; great nephew, Gianni Sparks; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sparks; aunt, Bertha Tolley; special cousins, Annette Howzer, Monte Tolley, and Frederick Tolley; special friend, Randy Lee; and a host of other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce (Hill) Freeman and Herman and Ida Williams; and brother, Royce Sparks.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy Lee, Leo Martin, Monte Tolley, Frederick Tolley, Scott Sparks, Rodney Crim.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.