PRINCETON — Anthony Ray (Tony) Travis, 60, of Princeton, formerly West Paducah, passed away at 11:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born in La Puente, California, on Sept. 5, 1962, to the late Donald Ray Travis and Mary Evelyn Walker Travis. He attended school at Heath High, where he was known for his jokes and shenanigans. He later moved to Hopkinsville, where he worked for the Hopkinsville Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for many years, retiring as captain in 2009.
His greatest blessings were his son, Anthony, and his two grandchildren, Luke, and Taylor. They were his joy, and he cherished the times spent together making memories. He took great pride in being referred to as “Pap Tony.”
Tony is survived by his loving mother, Mary Walker of Golconda, Illinois; son, Anthony Travis; and grandchildren, Luke, and Taylor, all of Benton. Tammy York of Princeton, his companion, caregiver, and best friend for several years. Two brothers, Billy Travis and Sheri, of Paducah, and Jason Travis of Golconda, Illinois; Three sisters, Melinda Trammel and Ron of Golconda, Illinois, Sheila Walker and Larry of Paducah, and Pam Travis of Golconda; 12 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and his two precious fur babies, Dodge and Moose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Travis, in 2016.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Draffenville.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Kidney Foundation, 250 East Liberty Street, Suite 710, Louisville, KY 40202.
