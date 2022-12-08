HICKORY — Anthony Ray Lindsey, of Hickory, passed away at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec., 6, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. He was born in Mayfield on May 6, 1959, to Bernice “Steve” and Ann Goatley Lindsey. Ray was 63 years old. He was a retired laborer with Paducah Water and a member of the Reidland Church of Christ.
Ray is survived by the mother of his children, Lisa Bridges Lindsey; three children, Lexie (Jacob) Hastings, Christian (Laken) Lindsey, and Katie Lindsey; and his brother, Greg (Atina) Lindsey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Stevie, Cheryl, and David Lindsey.
