OSWEGO, Ill. — Anthony Kent, 85, of Oswego, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, peacefully at home.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karin (Vagenius); children, David, Cathy, Betsy, Tom, Cindy, Dan, and Anne Marie; one brother, James (Donna)
Kent; three nieces
and two nephews.
He was a devout Christian, an inspiring teacher and a gifted artist. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Little Sisters of the Poor (Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood Ave., Chicago, IL 60614), or Dominican sisters of the eucharist Ann Arbor (Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, 4597 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105), or the P.A.P.A. Gallery Paducah, Kentucky.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. March 20, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Oswego. Burial at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora,
will follow.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. For further information: (630) 554-3888 or www.
dunnfamilyfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.