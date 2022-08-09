CHICAGO — Anthony “Ace” Kirby, 32, of Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
A visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 11:57 pm
Anthony was a construction worker and bricklayer by trade. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and hiking as well as video games, computers and staying in shape. Anthony was a loving and giving soul who believed in paying it forward and would give you the shirt off of his back. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Anthony is survived by his parents, Louis and Glenda (Kirby) Cozzie; daughter, Kaylee Ann Vanderkelen; sisters, Brittany Kirby (Cory Clark), Amanda Cozzie (Cody Durrett) and Megan Vermast and husband Jared; brother, Steven Cozzie; nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Trinity, Conner and Darren Shelby; Priscilla, Serenity and Julianna Durrett, and Madalynn Vermast; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willadean Kirby, Marvin Kirby Jr., Frank Cozzie Sr. and Kathleen Cozzie; and nephew, Cason Durrett.
The family has set up a go fund me account to help assist with funeral expenses. You may donate at https://gofund.me/39d89ee4 or via the donation tab on Anthony’s obituary at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com/anthony-kirby.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
