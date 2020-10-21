Annis Patch, 85, of Paducah, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Lavelle Patch; three daughters, Marilyn Roberts, Sherry Gordon and Lisa Arnold; four sons, Kenneth Stonum, Donald Stonum, Dennis Stone and Ricky Stonum; and many grandchild-
ren, great-grandchild
ren and great-
great-grandchildren.
Memorial services are planned for a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
