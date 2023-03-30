Annis Jean Dimmick Fondaw, 101, of Paducah, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023.
Jean was born in Paducah on Sept. 29, 1921, to the late James Oscar Dimmick Sr. and Annis Amanda Crouch Dimmick. She was a 1940 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High school, graduating second in her class. She was active with the Girl Scouts and local PTA. She was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church where she participated in the women’s Samaritan Sunday School Class and UMW.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Charla Fondaw Corzine (Tommy) of Lakeland, Tennessee, Karen Fondaw Stone of Paducah, and Elisabeth Fondaw Randsell (Dr. James E.) of Louisville; her sister, Betty Dimmick Mattingly (Dr. Steele); her grandchildren, Charles Douglas Corzine (Jo Ann), Wesley Edward Corzine, Kristen Amanda Stone (Andrew), Kirk Daniel Stone (Dr. Sylvia Exum), James Edward Randsell IV, and Jackson Charles Randsell; her great grandchildren, Alexis Jordan Corzine, Paige Rose Corzine, Charles Lawson Corzine, Kennedy Olivia Mathias, Camille Frances Mathias, Adrian James Randsell, and Daniel Hughes Stone; and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Buford Fondaw; her sisters, Frances Dimmick Fondaw and Dorothy Dimmick Baumgardner; her brothers, The Right Reverend William A. Dimmick and James Oscar Dimmick, Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Kevin Paschall officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 — 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr. Paducah, KY 42003.
