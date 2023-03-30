Annis Jean Dimmick Fondaw, 101, of Paducah, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023.

Jean was born in Paducah on Sept. 29, 1921, to the late James Oscar Dimmick Sr. and Annis Amanda Crouch Dimmick. She was a 1940 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High school, graduating second in her class. She was active with the Girl Scouts and local PTA. She was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church where she participated in the women’s Samaritan Sunday School Class and UMW.

