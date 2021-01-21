Annie Roberta Morris, 88, of Paducah, died at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mrs. Morris was a member of Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries and a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Wayne Holland, Freddie Morris and Bradley Holland, all of Paducah; four daughters, Ann Martin of Paducah, Stephanie Morris of Cypress, Texas, Lucille Shannon of Brookport, Illinois, and Betty Morris of Clarksville, Tennessee; several grandchildren; a brother, James Holland of Toledo, Ohio; two sisters, Virginia Ann Woods of Paducah and Helene Holland of Corinth, Mississippi; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Morris, a son, Willie Holland; and two daughters, Betty Ann Holland and Carolyn Ballard. Her parents were Doc Holland and Katie Mae Stone Holland.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave condolences online or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
