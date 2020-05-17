CLINTON — Annie Mae Evans Madsen, 84 of Clinton passed away at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her daughters residence in Paducah.
She was born in Carlisle County on November 26, 1935. She was a member of Rickman Road Baptist Church and was a waitress and homemaker.
She is survived by six daughters, Brenda (Terry) Coombs of Mountain View, Arkansas, Virginia Bowman and Deloris (David) James both of Paducah, Evelyn West and Lisa York, both of Arlington, Grace West of Fancy Farm; and two sons, Leslie (Stephanie) Dodge of Clinton and Blewford York III of Arlington; 25 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and two great- great grandchildren; three sisters, Martha Geiser of Florida, Edith Cornett of Indiana and Sue Ausenbaugh of Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alsie Evans and Louise Evans Holt; husband, Larry Madsen; and daughter, Carolyn Dodge.
Due to COVID-19 state mandated guidelines, private family services will be held at the Springhill Cemetery with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating.
Donations: Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Paducah, 42001 or Martha’s Vineyard, 1100 North 12th St., Paducah, KY 42001.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.