COLUMBUS — Annie Louise McClure Henley, 92, of Columbus, passed away 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Clinton Place. She is a member of the Oakton Methodist Church and worked as a custodian at Hickman County Schools and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Lindy Henley of Columbus; daughter, Patricia Ferguson of Columbus; three sons, Wesley (Debbie) Henley of Clinton; Charles (Mary) Henley of Florida and James Frank Henley of Hickman County; two brothers, Wesley and Franklin McClure; seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents, Lennie and Lou Annie Bradley McClure; daughter, Kay Mayo; four brothers and five sisters.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. Friday at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Donations: Zion Cemetery, c/o Joe Samuel, 10658 State Route 123 West, Clinton, KY 42031.
