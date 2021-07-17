MAYFIELD — Annie Mae “Ann” Crittendon, 93, of Mayfield, died at 4:12 p.m. Thursday July 15, 2021, at Mills Health & Rehab.
Mrs. Crittendon was a member of Seven Oaks Church of Christ and retired from Community Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Pat Biggs of Mayfield and Beverly Walker of Benton; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Crittendon; one sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Emmit and Miskel Pritchett.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Highland Park Cemetery,
Friends may call from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
