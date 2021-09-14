Annie Walker Boyd, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Annie formerly worked at Cagle Business Systems. She also worked at Walmart for 17 years talking to everyone who came through her line. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband of 20 years, Tommy Boyd of Paducah; one daughter, Kathy (Joey) Champa of Lexington; one stepdaughter, Jennifer (Joe) Turner of Louisville; one brother, Delbert (Nell) Russell of Calvert City; one sister, Norma Jean Norman of Possum Trot; triplet granddaughters, Aniston, Brooklyn, and Carson Champa all of Lexington; one grandson, Walker Champa of Lexington; one step-granddaughter, Lydia Turner of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Lizzy Russell; and five siblings, Lubie Nell Joyce, William Russell, Bobby Russell, Lois Walker, and Virginia Sue Russell.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Shumaker and Rev. Jeremy Short officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
