Annetta “Butch” Britt Tucker, 80, of Murray, formerly of Wingo, passed away at 11:02 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021, at the Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City. She was a member of the Wingo Baptist Church in Wingo and was a lifelong resident of the Western Kentucky area.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Jimmy L. Tucker of Wingo, and Ronnie Cruise of Melber; parents, Lawrence and Lucille Britt; brother, Greg Britt; and a sister, Barbara Torres.
She is survived by two sons; Scott (Tabitha) Tucker of Murray, and Chad (Lisa) Tucker of Cypress, one sister; Lana (Ronald) Pate of Wingo; two grandchildren, Sydny Tucker and Josh Tucker; one step-grandchild, Ashley Holloway; and one step-great-grandchild, Davis Holloway.
Funeral services for Annetta will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo, Kentucky. Rev. Spence Pate will officiate with a private burial to follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
Ms. Annetta was a lover of all animals, except for snakes. To honor her love of animals the family asks instead of sending flowers friends and family would make a donation to the Murray-Calloway County Humane Society, 607 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071 in her name.
