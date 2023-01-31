Anne Yopp, 85, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
She was born, Anne Konyu, on Feb. 13, 1937, in East Chicago, Indiana.
Anne graduated from South Chicago Community Hospital in 1958 as a registered nurse. She arrived in Paducah, Kentucky, in 1969 and quickly embraced the local community. A long-time registered nurse, she worked at the old Riverside hospital, was midnight supervisor of the newly built Lourdes hospital. She also was the director of nursing at Medco nursing home. She landed her dream job as the only nurse at the ICG railroad shop where she met the love of her life, Charley Yopp. Before retiring, she worked for Lyon County Housing Authority.
After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her husband at their lake home. She loved having friends, relatives and her church family over to visit. Anne was a big UK Wildcat and NASCAR fan.
She loved her church and was involved in helping with Sunday school and the Gideons.
Anne is survived by her brother, Mike Konyu (Judy); her children, William Charles Swiderski (Michaele), Steven Joseph Swiderski (Leslie), and Kathryn Ann Martin (Greg). Her kids in heart are Philip Randall Yopp (Eileen) and Tracy Lynn Albano (Michael). She has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Charles Thomas Yopp (Charley); and her parents, Charles Ladislav Konyu and Anna (Dankanich) Konyu.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideon’s International, Lyon Caldwell Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held privately.
Lakeland Funeral Home of Eddyville is assisting with the arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
