Anne Marie Pittman Gill, 79, of Paducah, was born July 9, 1941, in Paducah. She left this Life on at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Dulcie Lee Mitchell Pittman Womble, & her father 1st Lt. William Franklin Pittman, of Paducah. She was the granddaughter of Percy and Katherine Mitchell, of Paducah, Arthur and Luna May Pittman of Folsomdale.
Anne is survived by her husband of 36 yrs., Leslie Joseph Gill, of Paducah; and her children; son, Phillip Todd Morris, of Paducah; daughter; Terris Anne Ladd, of Mayfield; and stepson, David Aaron Gill, of Paducah. She is survived by three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren, Staff Sgt. Timothy Jacob Ladd, Ft. Polk, Louisiana, Jon Edward Ladd, Murray, Savanna Marie Mason, Mayfield, Bryce Gill, Paducah, and Brock Gill, Paducah. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Anne was a faithful member of the Reidland Church of Christ. She also assisted husband Joe, when he served six years as President of West Kentucky Youth Camp in Marion.
As well as serving many years with
Lone Oak Church
of Christ, where she was often involved
in community outreach programs.
Anne & Joe owned Quality Radiator & Muffler, in Lone Oak, for many years before in 1995, opening Jagco Industries, Inc., that serves Paducah’s Inland River Industry. There, she served as Vice-President until her death.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held outdoors at the Estate of Joe & Anne Gill. 5215 Old US 45, Paducah at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, with Gene Gilliland officiating.
Please observe all COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that Donations be made to: In Honor of Anne Gill, 1st Light Foundation, supportbaptisthealth.org/Paducah, (use the DONATE NOW button) or you may mail to Baptist Health Foundations, 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Ky. 42003.
