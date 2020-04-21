Anne LaRece Wilson Hurst, 79, of Paducah died at 1:02 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home with her son and daughter by her side. LaRece was born on August 17, 1940, to the late J.B. Wilson and Jennette Shelton Wilson. She is now in her eternal home praising her Savior. LaRece was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was retired from Western Baptist Hospital where she worked as Dietary Supervisor for 34 years. She collected many things including angels, baskets, lighthouses and purses.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy (Ronnie) Rorer of Paducah; one son, Brent (Pam) Hurst of Calvert City; five grandchildren, Joshua (Amanda) Rorer, Madelyn Rorer, Daniel Hurst, Katie Hurst and Amber Nagy and several cousins.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Hurst, and her parents, J.B. and Jennette Shelton Wilson.
Private services will be held with Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating and burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 604 South 21st Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
