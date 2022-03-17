Anne Elizabeth Magee, 91, passed away Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Anne Elizabeth Hancock was born May 19, 1931 in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky to Nora Elizabeth Grogan and Johnie Hancock. She was raised by her Aunt Zenith McClure Hancock. Zenith’s brother Richard Hancock (of Hancock Markets) helped his sister. Anne Hancock married Billy Oakton Plumlee on April 9, 1948. They had four children, Rebecca Kay, Billy Edwin, Kenneth Wayne, Karen Elizabeth. The Plumlee family moved to Wickenburg, Arizona, and the children were raised there.
She moved back to Paducah, Kentucky, in 1968 with her two youngest children, Kenneth and Karen. On June 3, 1970, she married Lloyd Junior Magee, a retired chief in the Coast Guard. She and Lloyd were members of Bethel Baptist Church in Union City, Tennessee.
She had varied interests and was employed at different times as a nurse’s aide and beautician. Later in life, she volunteered at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Her hobbies were sewing, painting, and gardening. She enjoyed making clothes for her children.
She is survived by Rebecca Romain of Kevil, Kentucky, Kenneth W. Plumlee (Susan Schelliing) of Canyon Country, California, Karen Clark of Lake Okeechobee, Florida. She is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her oldest son, Billy Edwin Plumlee.
Funeral arrangements have been made at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton, Kentucky.
Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Dukedom, Tennessee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.