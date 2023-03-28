SYMSONIA — Anna Lou Via, 85, of Symsonia, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.

To send flowers to the family of Anna Via, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 30, 2023
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Mar 29
Visitation
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In