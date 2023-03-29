BENTON — Anna Lou Edwards Via, of Benton, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
She was preceded in death one sister and one brother.
She was a member of Walnut Grove church of Christ. She was a former employee of the Florsheim Shoe Factory in Paducah, and retired as a cook and camp manager for Camp-Kum-Ba-Ya, and a co-site manager with her husband from Birmingham Point Campground, where they worked many years.
She was preceded in death by one sister and one brother. Her parents were Solon Franklin and Emily Mahala Pace Edwards.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Guy Via; her daughter, Rhonda Henson; four grandchildren, Areia Hathcock, Adeena Parks, Aaron Henson, and Aundrea Fralicx; eight great-grandchildren, Anna and Aubrey Parks, Kyler and Ashtyn Hathcock, Jordin and Westin Henson, and Kilah and Kutter Fralicx; sisters Nell Langston and Faye King; brother Hugh Edwards; and many special nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Derrick Coble officiating. Burial will follow at Edwards Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
