MAYFIELD — Anna R. Ray, 81, of Mayfield, died at 3:08 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Green Acres Healthcare Facility.
She was a member of Pryorsburg Baptist Church and had previously worked in a picture frame factory.
She is survived by her husband, Richard C. Ray of Mayfield; eight daughters, Gail Wilson of Mayfield, Tammy Cocke of Paducah, Margaret Eastwood of Mayfield, Donna Phelps of Farmington, Carol James of Wingo, Melissa Ray of Mayfield, Rhonda Ray of Murray, and Mary Parker of Mayfield; a son, Billy Fox of Sedalia; two sisters, Phyllis Massey of LaFollette, Tennessee, and Margaret Hill of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; 26 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard C. Ray Jr.; four brothers; a sister; and four grandsons. Her parents were William F. and Rachel Madden Wilson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. today, August 18, 2020, at Mayfield Memory Gardens with the Revs. Marshall Ivey and Wes Fowler officiating. Friends may call after 11 a.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
