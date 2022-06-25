Anna U. Merriweather, 65, of Paducah, died at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was retired from Superior Nursing Home as a CNA.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Merriweather; parents, Woodrow Wilson and Anna “Cookie” Wilson Beasley; stepfather, Horace “Billy” Beasley; and a daughter, Nasha Hollowell.
She is survived by one son, Barry Wilson of Paducah; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; Regina Deboe and Vivian Kelley both of Paducah; one brother, Larry Dawson of Jackson, Tennessee, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson and Rev. Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.