DUKEDOM, Tenn. — Anna Margaret Holt, 94, of Dukedom, passed away Saturday evening Feb. 11, 2023, at West Tennessee Healthcare in Dyersburg.
Anna Margaret was born on Nov. 11, 1928, in Fulton, Kentucky, to the late Loyd Wilds and Novella Lane Wilds. She was a member of Pilot Oak Baptist Church and had lived in this area all of her life.
Anna Margaret is survived by a daughter, Tanya Walker (Mike) of Murray, Kentucky; a son-in-law, Mike Crawford of Clarksville; two grandsons, Russ Walker (Ashley) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Ryan Walker (Ashley) of Murray, Kentucky, five great grandchildren, Addair Walker of Knoxville, Thatch Walker of Knoxville, Briggs Walker of Knoxville, Jackson Walker of Murray, Kentucky. and Jett Walker of Murray, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Holt; her parents; a daughter, Rhonda Crawford; two sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service.
Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Cemetery, c/o Sherrill Reams, 5122 Country Club Road, South Fulton, TN 38257.
