LA CENTER— Anna Mae Steele, 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Life Care Center of La Center. Anna Mae was born to her parents Roy and and Gladys Bays Frye on June 11, 1930. She was born in Detroit, Michigan.
Anna Mae was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and was very active in her church. She retired from Carl’s Market after many years as a beloved employee. Anna Mae was an avid bird watcher and gardener. She enjoyed fishing and weekly pinochle games with family. She was able to live at home and drive independently until shortly before her passing. Anna Mae was loved and cherished by all her friends and family.
She is survived by one daughter, Jean Bristoe (Dale) of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Leanna Butler of Texas, John Bristoe of Paducah, Bethany Frost (Wes) of South Carolina, Meggie Siener (Jake) of Paducah, Mary Martin (Joshua) of Florida, Kelly Steele of Texas, Katie Steele of Texas, and Kelsy Steele of Texas; and five great- grandchildren, Ian Fasnacht, Gavin Frost, Olivia Frost, Owen Frost, and Lily Mae Martin.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Wilson Steele; son, Keith Steele; daughter Cheryl Butler; sister, Nancy C. Donovan; brother, Cecil Frye; and parents, Roy and Gladys Bays Frye.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
A Memorial Service will be held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Rev. John Carroll will officiate the service.
Out of respect for the safety of our family and guests the family is requesting that all who attend wear a face mask and in lieu of hugs please share a memory you have of Anna Mae.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund: C/O Linda Brooking, 1425 Brooking Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.