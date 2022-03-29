Anna Mae “Gert” Thompson McFall, 88, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. McFall was born in McCracken County on April 10, 1933, to the late Gervis and Pearl Thompson. She was a wonderful homemaker who was dedicated to her husband and children’s every need.
After her children’s graduation, she worked as a daycare worker at Kiddie Kollege where she loved each child as her own. She also served as a caretaker for many of her family members. She was a member of Sunny Slope Church of Christ.
Anna Mae loved birds and flowers, with her favorite being peonies. She enjoyed working word puzzles and fishing on the weekends with her family and her cane pole. She was a determined walker who could often be found walking laps around Noble Park or Sunny Slope Church of Christ. Her gift was hospitality and her door was always open to serve her family and others.
Anna Mae is survived by two sons, Alan McFall (Karen) of Metropolis, Illinois; and Steve McFall (Jenny Walker) of Calvert City; seven grandchildren, Angie Tadlock (Matt) of Benton, Julia Waddell (Derek) of West Frankfort, Jarrett McFall of Ledbetter, Samantha McFall of Metropolis, Brittany Johnson (Tim) of Metropolis, Jamie McFall of Metropolis, Luke McFall of Metropolis, Gregory Walker of Calvert City and Ally Walker of Benton; and six great-grandchildren, Courtney Ann Tadlock, Aurra Waddell, Gracelynn Waddell, Brenden Waddell, Xavier Waddell and Myles Johnson; and a long time, special friend, Sabrina Collins Steger.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, James McFall; her parents; one son, Bruce McFall; two sisters, Cloteen McIntosh and Mary Harper; and three brothers, Charles Thompson, Albert Thompson and Jessie Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Glen Head officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 8-10 a.m. service time on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Mercy Health- Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr, Paducah, KY 42001.
