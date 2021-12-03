Anna Mae Arant, 89, of Benton, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A native of Dearborn, Michigan, Mrs. Arant was the daughter of the late Loman and Mary Viola (Richardson) Henson. She was a 1950 graduate of Symsonia High School and was a retired bookkeeper for the Pennwalt Corporation in Calvert City. Mrs. Arant was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton.
She is survived by two daughters, Leslie Ann Macy, of Hardinsburg, and Debra Sue Edwards (husband David), of Benton; three grandchildren, Deanna Duncan (husband Terry), Dana Pogue (husband Kerry), and Kathryn Stoltz (husband Thomas); and six great-grandchildren, Charleigh Duncan, Callen Duncan, Chase Duncan, E. J. Pogue, Ethan Pogue, and Eleanor Pogue.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arant was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James Leslie Arant.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeremy Hudgin officiating.
Visitation will be at Collier Funeral Home from 9 — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church, 910 Main Street, Benton, Kentucky 42025.
