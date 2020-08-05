BENTON — Anna Lou Jones Usrey, 89, died July 15, 2020, at the Lakeway Nursing Home in Benton. She loved the people there and thanked God for the many friends she had there. She also highly valued all her friends and family and often said she was a “millionaire” because of those individuals.
Anna was born on July 4th, 1931 in Marshall County. Later, after moving to Michigan, she believed each 4th of July celebration was just for her. She even labeled herself a “little firecracker” and loved to kid around with everyone. Anna was employed at the Benton Post Office for 25 years. She loved to go to yard sales and auctions and had quite a collection of real antiques and also a lot of “junk.” She enjoyed reading, working in her flowers, traveling, and being with people.
Anna was a devoted Christian and taught Sunday school classes and Bible school at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church. She was the oldest member there and attended until her health declined.
Anna married J.D. Usrey at the young age of fifteen after he returned from WWII. They were married 63 years before his death in 2010. Education was very important to Anna so she later earned her GED and even took a few college classes.
Anna is survived by her children, Esther Ford (Ronnie) of Benton, John Bruce Usrey (Debbie) of Alexandria, Virginia, and Vanessa Knott (Reggie) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Granddaughters, Crystal Williams (John) of Benton, Heather Rodriguez of Schertz, Texas, Laura Usrey, Alexandria, Virginia; Great Grandsons, Quintin and Cooper Rodriguez, Schertz, Texas; brother, Earl Jones (Hilda) Roseberg, Oregon; and seven nieces and five nephews, Maki Ijuri of Japan and Jordan Thompson, San Antonio, Texas; and two dogs who knew her as Grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Usrey; a son, Hal Brooks Usrey; and her parents, Clay and Treva Jones.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton, Rev. Randy Lowe, Rev. James Fulton, and Rev. Dennis Weaver will officiate.
Interment will follow the service in the Pace Cemetery, Hardin.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Collier Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clay and Treva Jones Scholarship at Murray State University, Scholarship Office, 500 Sparks Hall, Murray, KY 42071 or the Pace Cemetery fund c/o Neala K. Housman, 293 Bill Butler Road, Hardin, KY 42048.
