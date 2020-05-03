GRAND RIVERS — Anna Jo Frederick, 82, of Grand Rivers, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Woodland Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors include two sons, Kevin Frederick, Possum Trot; and Scott Frederick, Crown Point, Indiana; three grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cooper Frederick; her parents, Joseph Columbus O’Neal and Ola Clardy O’Neal and one grandson.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
