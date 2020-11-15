Anna Jean Ordway

CALVERT CITY — Anna Jean Cooper Ordway, 83, of Calvert City, passed away at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Anna Jean was a member of Vaughn’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a 1956 graduate of Marion High School and did substitute teaching for many years. Anna Jean was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Women and enjoyed her years as a member of the Bradford Music Club. Anna Jean was a true minister’s wife who worked alongside her husband in church activities, planning programs, music programs and office work.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Rev. Wendell Ordway; two daughters, Sheryn Ordway, of Madison, Tennessee, and Marcia Jean Ordway, of Dallas, Texas; one son, Alan Wendell Ordway, and wife, Alicia, of Plano, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her parents, Claude Cooper Sr. and Opal Bebout Cooper; two sisters, Dorothy Stalion and Barbara Cooper Newcom; and two brothers, Claude Cooper Jr. and Harold Cooper.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dr. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mapleview Cemetery in Marion, Kentucky. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, 909 Greenlee St., Denton, TX 76201 or to the Gideons International, Paducah East Camp, P.O. Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by join in the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
