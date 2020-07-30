BENTON — Anna Louise Gregory, 80, of Benton, died at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was the former co-owner of Gregory Slaughterhouse and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Ronald Gregory of Robards; two daughters, Brenda Edwards of Benton and Melisha Edwards of Paducah; three brothers, Doug Sirls, Kenneth Sirls and Glen Sirls, all of Benton; two sisters, Barbara York and Rhonda Powell, both of Benton; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Christeen (Freeman) Sirls; her husband, Robert Gregory; and a brother.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Provine Cemetery with the Rev. Don Wilson officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Calvert City Convalescent Center, P.O. Box 7, Calvert City, KY 42029.
