Anna Ethel James, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
She was born May 25, 1940 in Paducah, to the late Ethren Terrell and Annie (Ayers) Wallace. She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1958, and married her husband of 60 years, the late John Edward James, Jr., on Oct. 23, 1959. She enjoyed painting and making flower arrangements. She worked at the Flower Gallery for 18 years. Prior to that, she worked at Peggy’s, Whistle Stop and Kresge’s. Through all the years she served her family as a homemaker.
She is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Smith and husband Bill of Somerset, Dana Wallace and husband Brian of Calvert City, and Kelly Grieco and husband Bob of Gahanna, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Ryan Guill, Ashley Guill, Stephen Smith, Amy (Smith) Rizzo, Abby Smith, Micah Smith, Andrew Grieco, and Joshua Grieco; five great-grandchildren, Nolan and Olivia Guill, Lincoln, Sophia, and Mason Rizzo; many nieces and nephews whom she loved like brothers and sisters.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia J. “Nita” (Fondaw) Hodges and Dorothy L. (Fondaw) Gott; three brothers, Joseph R. “Buddy” Fondaw, William H. “Bill” Fondaw, and Jack F. Harrigan.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 18, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Bebout officiating. Burial was private.
Contributions can be made in her memory to Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003, where she was a member for 65 years.
