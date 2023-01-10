Anna Estes Heavrin, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 9:09 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. Ann was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a 1952 graduate of Lone Oak High School. Ann was retired from Campbell’s Sporting Goods where she served as corporate secretary and bookkeeper. Ann was a former member of the Night Moves and Whirlaway Square Dancers. She loved her family and enjoyed needle point work and many of her pieces are framed and displayed in her home.

Survivors include one son, Jeff (Julie) Estes of Paducah; one sister, Carol Turner of Lone Oak; two grandsons, David (Kelly) Estes of Paducah and Josh Estes of Salida, Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Aurra Wadell; three step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Service information

Jan 10
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Jan 10
Visitation
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
