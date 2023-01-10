Anna Estes Heavrin, 88, of Paducah, passed away at 9:09 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. Ann was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a 1952 graduate of Lone Oak High School. Ann was retired from Campbell’s Sporting Goods where she served as corporate secretary and bookkeeper. Ann was a former member of the Night Moves and Whirlaway Square Dancers. She loved her family and enjoyed needle point work and many of her pieces are framed and displayed in her home.
Survivors include one son, Jeff (Julie) Estes of Paducah; one sister, Carol Turner of Lone Oak; two grandsons, David (Kelly) Estes of Paducah and Josh Estes of Salida, Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Aurra Wadell; three step-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was first husband, Harold Lynn Estes; second husband, Frank Heavrin; parents, George F. Waters and Ada Dayley Waters; two sisters, Geneva Womble and Frances Scheer; two brothers, Arthur Waters and George Waters.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Summerlin and Rev. Nancy Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, until service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Anna Heavrin, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.