MEMPHIS — Ann Wyatt Lucius, 77, of Memphis, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis in Memphis.
Mrs. Lucius was retired advertising sales manager for WPSD-TV. She was a former member of Schneidman Road Baptist Church and Southland Baptist Temple. “I love my family, love our furballs, love to cook. I’m a nature lover and I love to play photographer!“
Ann is survived by her husband, David Lucius; a daughter, Suzanne Roberts of Paducah; two sons, Jeffrey Carneal (Jennifer) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Bryan Eaves (Renee) of Cary, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, Megan Carneal, Kayla Carneal and Clayton Carneal all of Nashville, Tennessee Ryan Roberts, Preston Roberts and Rachel Roberts all of Paducah, Dehlia Perdisatt (Tony) of Jupiter, Florida, Bryan ‘Buzz’ Eaves Jr. of Cary, North Carolina, John Eaves of Cary, North Carolina, Brandon Eaves of Memphis, Tennessee, and Brayden Eaves of Paducah; two great-grandchildren, Johnny and Hank Perdisatt of Jupiter, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eaves; two sisters, Phyllis Maiden and Judy Edwards; four brothers, Cotton Wyatt, Jerry Wyatt, Phillip Wyatt, and William Wyatt. Her parents were, Rev. Elzie Clayton Wyatt and Euvle Downs Wyatt
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Moynahan officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the service time of 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
