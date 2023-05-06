Ann U. Nagel, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home.

Ann was born in Hopkinsville, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 1941, to Ralph and Alice Underwood. She attended both Murray State University and Austin Peay State University, receiving a Master’s Degree in Education. She was a volunteer and served on the board of Easterseals of West Kentucky. She was very active with her church, United Church of Paducah, serving as a deacon, as well as various other offices.

