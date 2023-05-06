Ann U. Nagel, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home.
Ann was born in Hopkinsville, on Sunday, Dec. 17, 1941, to Ralph and Alice Underwood. She attended both Murray State University and Austin Peay State University, receiving a Master’s Degree in Education. She was a volunteer and served on the board of Easterseals of West Kentucky. She was very active with her church, United Church of Paducah, serving as a deacon, as well as various other offices.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Nagel Dick of Hendersonville, Tennessee; her son, Stephen William Nagel of Paducah; her brother, Steve Underwood (Mary) of Hopkinsville; her grandchildren, Keaton William Nagel and Anna Katherine Dick; her sister-in-law, Mary Hayburn Underwood of Hopkinsville.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William “Bill” Frederick Nagel; her parents, Ralph Edward Underwood and Alice Gough Underwood; her sister-in-law, Frances Nagel Jones.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. R.J. Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P O Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588; or Easter Seal Center, 801 North 29th St. Paducah, KY 42001.
To plant a tree in memory of Ann Nagel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.