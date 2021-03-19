BENTON — Ann Tynes, 80, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on March 16, 2021, at her home in Benton.
Born on January 31, 1941, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond Durkee, Jr., and Verna Marie Marsch Durkee. Ann was a graduate of the University of Florida receiving a B.A. in Education. She earned her Masters Degree from Murray State University. Ann retired after teaching 31 years. Being a teacher to her was an honor. Her students meant the world to her. Ann also made many life-long friendships with co-workers over the years which she cherished. Ann had a big heart and a great sense of humor. She definitely believed in kindness towards others and in the importance of laughter and love. Playing games and sports was a big part of her life. Ann was an avid bridge player and attained a Life Master status. She also loved playing golf and was very proud of claiming a hole-in-one. The best part of both of these activities though for her was being with her wonderful friends.
Ann’s greatest love was her family! Being a wife, mother, and nana meant everything to her. She so enjoyed planning family vacations especially to the beach and gathering with family to celebrate during the holidays. She definitely knew how to throw a party and she always wanted to make birthdays a special time and she did. She also knew the value of simple pleasures. To her every day was special. There was nothing better than just being at home and having family and friends around the dinner table.
Ann was best known for giving the best hugs. It was very important to her that her family and friends know that they were so very loved.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her son, John H. Tynes, whom she cherished with all her heart.
She was survived by the love of her life, her husband of over 50 years, Phillip L. Tynes, her daughter and best friend, Joele Tynes-Cardwell, her greatest joys her granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Summer Cardwell and Dakota June Benke, her very special daughter-in-law, Becky Tynes, her brother, Charles Durkee, III, her sister, Jane Cole, the Tynes family, very many nieces and nephews and last but not least her three precious cats, Icky Thump, Yoda and Cindy Lou, whom she loved dearly.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held for her immediate family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
In lieu of flowers, Ann would like donations to be made to a scholarship fund for her Granddaughter, Dakota June Benke, which has been established at CFSB Bank. Please make checks payable to Dakota June Benke Scholarship Fund. You can make a deposit at any CFSB location or you can mail donations to Dakota June Benke Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Financial Services Bank, P. O. Box 467, Benton, KY 42025-0467.
