SMITHLAND — Ann Smith, 77, of Smithland, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and lifelong member of Smithland First Baptist Church where she served as the church organist.
Surviving are her two daughters, Connie Smith of Smithland, Joy (Darnell) Ramage of Ledbetter; two sons, Curtis Smith of Ledbetter, Dicky Smith of Smithland; one sister, Alice Faye (Russell) Gregory of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Kim Knotts of Houston, Texas, Tom Thompson of Smithland, Carrie Smith of Ledbetter, Ashlee Orr of Ledbetter, Amber Traylor of Indiana, Hailey Smith of Benton, and Emily Sirk of Paducah; 14 great-grandchildren; and five nieces, Laura Ann, Sarah, Vonda Kay, Brittany, and Carlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiriam Smith; parents, Carl H. Stinson and Laura Elizabeth Rice Stinson; and one nephew, Carl Ray Stinson.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Tiline Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Smithland First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
