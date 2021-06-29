Ann Sisk, 75, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Ann worked for many years in the health care industry. She never met a stranger and was always eager to make new friends wherever she went. Ann had a passion for crocheting. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Ann is survived by four children, Russell Sisk, Melissa Sisk (Jason) Hudson, Ruby Sisk and Tina Sisk; five grandchildren, Sally Willoughby, Victoria Sisk, Gabriel Sisk, Makenzie Hudson and Braden Hudson; four brothers, Carl Willoughby, James Willoughby, Arnett Willoughby and Harry Willoughby; one sister, Creo Christian; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Ann in death is her husband, Oringel Eugene Sisk; mother, Sallie R. Hawes Willoughby; one daughter, Mary Sue Willoughby; two brothers, Jerry Willoughby and Dale Willoughby; and two sisters, Julia Walden and Carol Willoughby.
A funeral service for Ann will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family from 4 p.m. to the service hour. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to either the National Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Foundation in her honor.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
