Ann Ruth Hayden, 91, of Mayfield, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Mills Health & Rehab Center in Mayfield.
Ann was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield and a homemaker.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry Wayne (Kelly) Hayden of Mayfield and Joseph Robert (Phyllis) Hayden of Huntingburg, Indiana; four daughters, Janet Ann Barber of Murray, Susan (David) Toy of Cunningham, Mary Diane Hayden and Julie Marie (Joe) Wilson both of Mayfield, KY; a brother, Charles Rudy Carrico of Fancy Farm; twenty six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Rudy” Hayden; parents, Joseph Haesley & Mary Irene (Thomas) Carrico; daughter, Mary Christy Hayden; three sisters; five brothers; and a great-grandson.
A funeral mass for Ann will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield. Eric Riley and Ray Clark will officiate with burial to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends are invited to call between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
