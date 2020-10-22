MURRAY — Ann McNeely, 77, of Murray, died at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
She was a member of the Union Ridge Baptist Church.
She is survived by five nieces and nephews, Wanda Coomer, Joseph Crass, Evelyn Torres, Diana Clowers and Mark Crass.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John McNeely; a son, Michael McNeely; her parents, Hayden Aaron Morris and Ione Billington Morris; and a sister.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today, October 22, 2020, at Union Ridge Cemetery with Dr. Mitchell Coomer officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
