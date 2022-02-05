BOAZ — Ann Mathis Eddings, 69, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home. Ann was a native of Calloway County and a member of Lone Oak Church of Christ.
Ann attended Murray State University, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education. She attained her master’s degree in Library Science from the University of Mississippi, while employed as an assistant librarian at Freed-Hardeman University. She took a leave of absence from Murray State University, where she was serving as a Reference Librarian, to work toward her doctorate at the University of North Texas. She last served as the head librarian at the American Justice School of Law in Paducah.
Ann was a cub scout den leader and uniform “mom” for the Lone Oak High School Marching Band. She loved to travel, crochet, and needlepoint and to share them with family and friends. Ann loved singing, especially with the “Front Porch Swing Group” in Murray a few years ago. She was a member of a number of professional groups associated with her chosen career field.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, David M. Eddings; three sons, Joel Timothy Eddings, Mobile, Alabama, Peter Joseph Eddings, Seattle, Washington, and Noah David Eddings, Lexington; stepchildren, Samuel David Eddings, Camino, California, and Michelle Eddings Morgan (Chad), Scottsdale, Arizona; one sister, Lisa Mathis Spann (Rick), Calloway County; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were parents, Warren Darrell Mathis and Virginia Futrell Mathis.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Paul Wingfield and John Dale officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
