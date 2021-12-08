Ann Margaret Stratton, 53, passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, Dec. 3, 2021. She was born in Urbana, Illinois to Harry and Deloris Clinard and obtained her master’s degree in Rehabilitation from Murray State University. She was a devoted coach of several sports with a particular fondness for cross country and track. Ann will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ann is survived by her loving husband, Eugene; daughters, Merideth Stratton (Hunter) and Olivia Stratton; brother, Edward “Butch” Clinard (Teresa) and sister, Sandra Whitaker (Paul).
A funeral mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hopkinsville, at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Donations made in Ann’s memory may be forwarded to Hosparus of Southern Indiana, who took wonderful care of Ann.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
