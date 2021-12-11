Ann Mae Paschall, age 73, of Paducah, died at 5:25 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1948, to the late Allen Ray Ross Sr. and Pearlie Maye Ward Rupcke. Ann was of the Christian faith. She will be most remembered as a wonderful cook and a lady who loved her family.
Ann is survived by five daughters, Lisa Ann Peck, of Paducah, Connie Lee Hill, of Springtown, Texas, Nancy Elaine Parker, of Paducah, Tina Harris, of Columbia, Tennessee, and Dawn Malugin, of Cross Bridge, Tennessee; two sons, Jimmie Andrew Woodford, of Katy, Texas, and Tim Paschall, of Culleoka, Tennessee; one sister, Elaine Lee, of Grand Rivers; three brothers, Joe Rupcke, of LaCenter, James Rupcke, of Ledbetter, and Jerry Rupcke, of Paducah; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grady Franklin Paschall; one sister, Nancy Marie Knighten; and four brothers, Danny Middleton, Donnie Middleton, Robert Middleton, and Allen Ray Ross Jr.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Shane Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508
